Dominik Mysterio's potential WWE heel turn could be coming soon - Reports

A classic WWE heel turn could be on the horizon for Dominik Mysterio sooner than you might think.

It's been expected for a long time that someday Dominik will finally betray his father Rey Mysterio and cause an on-screen split between the tag team duo. We recently saw Judgment Day stablemates Finn Bálor and Damian Priest encourage the second-generation superstar to turn his back on his father and join their group.

The teases for the split have begun to arrive and now Dave Meltzer has discussed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that we could see a major betrayal incoming to Rey Mysterio on the Madison Square Garden edition of WWE RAW.

The show is set to celebrate the legendary masked superstar's 20th anniversary with the company on July 25.

“For the 7/25 Raw in MSG, Riddle & Street Profits vs. Reigns & Usos is the announced main event. That doesn’t mean it will happen, but in MSG, it’s probably more likely than another arena. The show is also being pushed at the 20th anniversary of Rey Mysterio in WWE," Meltzer said.

"It feels like if they are going to do the Dominik turn, and it’s certainly being teased hard, this ceremony would be an idea of where to do it. Plus, Vince McMahon has a special affinity for MSG so one would expect a show with more major stories coming out of it and for it to be pushed much harder than usual to draw a bigger rating.” H/T (RSN)

The Madison Square Garden shows have been well documented for giving spectacular moments so it could be possible for a big heel turn to take place. If a potential heel turn from Dominik is bound to happen, it seems that the tribute show to his father might be the perfect moment.

Judgment Day has tried to corrupt Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

Judgment Day is not done with their plans for Dominik Mysterio and has been adamant to try and corrupt his nature.

Finn Bálor and Damian Priest have led the charge to bring the former tag team champion over to their side. We recently saw the wicked stable call out his father for choosing to use the classic Eddie Guerrero cheat-to-win technique.

Bálor also won his next match against Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW to prove that their group is the winning side and that's also where Dominik belongs. Only time will tell if Judgment Day is successful in its efforts to turn the second-generation superstar over to their group.

