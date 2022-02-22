Drake Maverick re-signs with WWE after being fired twice; Interesting new backstage role revealed - Reports

Third time could be the charm for Drake Maverick. He recently turned 39 years old and is coming off his second WWE release. The story of his releases has been interesting since it resulted in him coming back. His fairytale comeback ended in 2021, but a new chapter will begin as Maverick has reportedly re-signed with WWE for a new backstage role.

Drake Maverick was floundering on the main roster once more after being drafted to RAW. He enjoyed a successful comeback to NXT in 2020-2021 as his storyline partnership with Killian Dain was enjoyable to watch. However, Dain's release from WWE happened in June 2021, and Maverick followed him out of the door just five months later.

PWInsider is now reporting that WWE has re-signed Maverick again after releasing him twice - once in 2020 and the other in 2021.

"[Drake] Maverick, real name James Curtin, is now working behind the scenes for the Raw Creative Team. We are told Curtin started 3-4 weeks ago," stated the report.

The report also implied that there isn't any plan for Maverick to return to the ring anytime soon.

He made the most of both his WWE releases. On the first occasion, Maverick put out an emotional video on social media that eventually led to him being re-signed. However, the comeback ended abruptly last year with him getting released as a part of the November 2021 budget cuts.

Drake Maverick took a different approach for his second WWE release

While it appeared as if Drake Maverick was going to put out the same emotional video following his second WWE release, he did things a bit differently. It was an incredibly well-shot video of a more evolved him taking a healthier approach to getting released again.

It seems as though some people within WWE have recognized the mind that he has for wrestling as he is now a part of the RAW creative team. It will be interesting to see how much of an impact he makes backstage.

