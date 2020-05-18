Drew Gulak is reportedly interested in returning to WWE on one condition 

Drew Gulak and Vince McMahon.

Drew Gulak's WWE departure is the biggest story currently being talked about in pro wrestling. As reported earlier by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Gulak wanted a pay raise but the WWE was not willing to accept and the company decided to let him go leave after his contract expired after the recent SmackDown taping. It was added that the WWE officials even pulled their original offer.

However, Drew Gulak's WWE status is not a dead issue, as revealed by Bryan Alvarez on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Live.

As mentioned by Alvarez, it has been hinted to Dave Meltzer that Drew Gulak could still be interested in returning if he gets a good deal from the WWE. Gulak is represented by Barry Bloom and if WWE manages to offer him an attractive figure, the Superstar could change his mind and re-sign with the company.

Alvarez revealed the following:

We have an update as of a moment ago. Gulak's contract expired after Friday's show, both sides had not reached a deal on the money. The belief is he is gone but it has been hinted to Dave that it's not a dead issue. He is being represented by Barry Bloom in his negotiation. So it does appear that Drew Gulak is interested in returning if he gets a good deal.

As noted earlier in the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is not currently offering raises to its talents like they did before the coronavirus pandemic began.

Even though WWE is on course to make more money this year than they did last year, the company is being cautious with its financial dealings and that has led to the releases of many talents in the past few weeks.

Will Drew Gulak return to WWE?

Gulak's situation is a unique one as he could sign an extension if the negotiations work out in his favour. The contract talks are being handled by his representative Barry Bloom and it would be interesting to see whether Gulak does end up getting what he wants.

Advertisement

As of this writing, Gulak is still a free agent but that could change soon if he secures a lucrative offer. It should also be noted that Gulak's storyline with Daniel Bryan has not been nixed as the company has not had the opportunity to end the angle on TV.

Yes, #ThankYouBryan! 🙏 A tournament requires great strength. Today let's work on our shoulders with what I like to call #Gulakmetrics! You can do this simple exercise anywhere! All you need is an immovable object. https://t.co/YRg7xqZEtT pic.twitter.com/nCYITpq1ow — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) May 16, 2020

The two Superstars have continued the storyline on social media after their SmackDown match and the company can get back to it without even addressing Gulak's contract status.

Drew Gulak's situation, as stated above, is not a dead issue and we'll keep you updated on the developing story,