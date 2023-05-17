Early report on which Male WWE Superstars could be featured in this year's Money In The Bank match

We are a few months away from WWE Money In The Bank, and rumors are spreading widely regarding who may be involved in this year's men's MITB match.

This year's Money In The Bank event will take place on July 1st at the famous O2 Arena in London, England. The Premium Live Event has been sold out for months, as WWE reportedly sold out the venue in less than one minute after going on sale in late February.

According to a recent tweet from Xero News, there are four superstars who are essentially locked in for the fan-favorite match. Those are RAW Superstars: Matt Riddle and Damian Priest and SmackDown Superstars Bobby Lashley and LA Knight.

"Priest...LAK...Bobby...Riddle...Basically confirmed for MITB as of now." - Xero News

Xero News @NewsXero

LAK

Bobby

Riddle



Basically confirmed for MITB as of now.

#BWE PriestLAKBobbyRiddleBasically confirmed for MITB as of now. PriestLAKBobbyRiddleBasically confirmed for MITB as of now.#BWE

As of right now, no matches have been confirmed and/or booked for the July show yet. Despite this, it's been heavily speculated that LA Knight could be a potential favorite to win the briefcase. Although there are plenty of other superstars, Triple H and the creative could decide upon.

With the Night of Champions event right around the corner, WWE has a lot on its plate. Especially when it comes to deciding who will become the next World Heavyweight Champion.

Which WWE Superstar won the Men's Money in the Bank Match last year?

Last year, the brash and unapologetic Austin Theory became Mr. Money in the Bank. Theory's reign is often described as a bit controversial, holding the briefcase for 129 days and failing to cash in on a world championship multiple times. Finally, his MITB reign would come to an end when he unsuccessfully cashed in on Seth Rollins, who was the United States Champion at that time.

This would mark the first time in WWE history that someone tried to use their MITB briefcase for anything other than a main event championship. In the process of attempting to make history, he failed. Marking one of the lowest moments of the young star's career.

Despite this setback, Theory would use it as motivation to work harder. Eventually, winning back the United States Championship and even successfully defended his title against John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

Who do you think will win this year's Money in the Bank match? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Poll : 0 votes