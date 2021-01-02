Eva Marie spotted backstage on RAW for a big reason

The news of Eva Marie's WWE return was first reported way back in October by PWInsider. It's been a few months since the report began circulating on the internet, but we are yet to see her on WWE TV. A Fightful Select report has now revealed an update on Eva Marie's WWE status.

The report stated that at one point, Eva Marie was scheduled to be a part of RAW's Legend's Night episode. The story went on to confirm that Eva Marie was backstage on the December 14th episode of RAW.

Eva Marie was reportedly spotted dressed up for a big reason, which was to film promos. The report concluded by stating that Eva Marie was brought back to WWE during the fall.

Which brand will Eva Marie join after her WWE return?

The last PWInsider update added that Eva Marie was listed as a roster member on the internal sheets. However, WWE was yet to assign her to a brand during that period.

We still have no updates on which brand she might join, but the safe bet would be Monday Night RAW.

Eva Marie.

The fact that Eva Marie has been spotted doing promos backstage is a significant enough indicator of WWE's direction for the former NXT Superstar. WWE could potentially get Eva Marie back as a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match, but that is just speculation. Eva Marie has been visiting the WWE Performance Center since September, and she is getting ready to make her WWE TV return.

Eva Marie first signed with the WWE in 2013, and she went on to make her main roster debut in July that year. Marie spent some time in NXT before returning to the main roster in March 2016. While Eva Marie had the look, her in-ring work left a lot to be desired, and she ended up leaving WWE in 2017 to pursue her interests in acting, modeling, fitness, and fashion designing.

WWE is working on the creative plans to reintroduce Eva Marie on TV, and it would be interesting to see how WWE executes the same.

Are you excited about Eva Marie's impending WWE return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.