Ex-WWE star's next move after apologizing to Triple H revealed - Reports

A former WWE Superstar's next move has reportedly been revealed after he apologized to Triple H in a recent video on Instagram. This superstar is Velveteen Dream.

WWE released Dream, after he wasn't seen in action for quite some time, back in May 2021. The young gun was one of the most popular acts on NXT TV during his stint on the brand. Many fans were speculating that he was on his way to becoming a top main roster star.

Velveteen Dream recently shared a lengthy video on his official Instagram handle. In the clip, he apologized to Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and the WWE Universe. In a major update on the situation, Sean Ross Sapp, of Fightful, has reported that Dream is looking to do a bunch of media interviews and is willing to answer any questions.

"Patrick Clark/Velveteen Dream has been looking to do several media interviews after his apology video to Triple H, Shawn Michaels and others close to him. It's said that he's willing to answer any questions and isn't expecting softball questions. Several in the media have been contacted about doing the interviews."

Expand Tweet

Triple H was high on Velveteen Dream back in the day

During Velveteen Dream's stint in WWE, he delivered several incredible performances and was doing quite well on the mic. The Game had high hopes for Dream and had nothing but praise for him.

In late 2020, the WWE's head of creative answered a bunch of questions during a Q&A session before NXT TakeOver 31. He had the following to say about Dream:

“Coming off of what was a bit of a rough year for Velveteen Dream. [He's] reorganizing himself, you know? Dream is one of those young guys that still hasn't quite found his way yet of who he wants to be. I think sometimes that weighs on him. His immaturity in his life presents itself in his professional life and makes it difficult for him sometimes.” [H/T Fightful]

Back in 2020, Velveteen Dream was accused of sending inappropriate photos to minors. WWE reportedly launched an investigation and no evidence of wrongdoing on Dream's part was found. Dream is now surely bound to be bombarded with questions about the accusations in case he does end up doing the media interviews.

What do you think of this report? Do you think Dream will ever step back into a WWE ring? Let us know in the comments section below.