Female locker room was unhappy following WWE RAW - Reports

WWE RAW and SmackDown have been intertwined for a while, as both the world championships have belonged to The Blooldline's Roman Reigns since WrestleMania 38. According to a recent report, female stars in the locker room were unhappy following multiple segments being scrapped before the Monday Night show this week.

Women's wrestling has changed drastically over the past few years as women in the industry have broken several barriers and crossed milestones in the company. From main-eventing WrestleMania to having an all-women Premium Live Event, female stars have made their mark in the industry.

According to a new report from PWInsider Elite, the female talent in the locker room was unhappy following the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The report states that several backstage segments were scrapped before the show. Some segments were ready to roll, but the company decided to scrap them as well.

The report also stated that the Damage CTRL's segment was planned to air during the show but didn't see the light of day. These changes made the female locker room extremely unhappy following the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Damage CTRL's IYO SKY became the new number one contender for WWE RAW Women's Championships

Last year, IYO SKY made her main roster debut and aligned with Bayley and Dakota Kai to form Damage CTRL. Before joining WWE RAW, Sky was a dominant wrestler and champion of the developmental brand.

In 2020, she won the NXT Women's Championship in a Triple Threat match against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. She later formed an alliance with Zoey Stark and won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

Last year, she won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on two occasions with Dakota Kai as part of Damage CTRL. Sky received an opportunity to go after Bianca Belair after Bayley gave up her spot.

Last week, Sky won the number one contender's match against Michin and Piper Niven and earned an opportunity against the champion of the red brand. She will soon face The EST for the RAW Women's Championships.

