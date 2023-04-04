Female WWE legend reportedly told to leave an event after physical altercation

Former WWE Superstar Melina was all set to be part of the Wrestlecon event in Los Angeles last weekend. However, a mishap in the hotel resulted in the former Divas Champion being asked to leave.

The 44-year-old was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly seven years. While her initial years saw her work as a manager for John Morrison and Joey Mercury, Melina later transitioned to a full-time active competitor. She left the company in 2011 and has made sporadic appearances since then.

Melina was slated to join a group of other wrestlers at the WrestleCon event this past weekend. However, PWInsider reported that the star was present at SmackDown in Los Angeles and got into an argument after returning to the Wrestlecon hotel.

It was also noted by one person that the former Women's Champion got into a physical altercation, after which she was asked to leave the property. She was also not allowed to return for Wrestlecon to do the signings.

Ultimate Starz Promotions @UltimateStarzPr Guest Announcement

Friday March 31st, Saturday April 1st &

Sunday April 2nd, 2023 All Sessions…

At Wrestlecon Los Angeles California

Come meet

Get your Pre-Sale tickets at:

louend2012.wixsite.com/ultimatestarz/… Guest AnnouncementFriday March 31st, Saturday April 1st &Sunday April 2nd, 2023 All Sessions…At Wrestlecon Los Angeles CaliforniaCome meet @RealMelina Get your Pre-Sale ticketsat: 🚨Guest Announcement 🚨Friday March 31st, Saturday April 1st & Sunday April 2nd, 2023 All Sessions…At Wrestlecon Los Angeles California Come meet @RealMelina Get your Pre-Sale tickets 🎫 at:louend2012.wixsite.com/ultimatestarz/… https://t.co/0gAzSiWFGm

Melina was last seen inside the WWE ring at Royal Rumble 2022, where she participated in the 30-woman battle royal. She was, however, eliminated by Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone) in less than a minute.

GIGI @iam_gigi1_ still can't believe Melina was in The Royal Rumble 🥹 still can't believe Melina was in The Royal Rumble 🥹 https://t.co/ttT4DQaLSL

Before getting released from WWE in 2011, Melina participated in a #1 contender's battle royal, which was won by Beth Phoenix. She was released shortly after the match.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes