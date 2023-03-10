Female WWE Superstar quit company because of William Regal and several others being released - Reports

While William Regal returned to WWE in January 2023, his departure from the company the previous year affected several NXT superstars. One such superstar, Sarray, has reportedly quit WWE, with Regal's release significantly influencing her decision.

Tokyo Sports recently reported that Sarray had left WWE. This came after months of absence from NXT for the superstar. The star commented on the situation, saying she would have revealed that she had left the company in a press conference, but it was reported before she could.

SARRAY @SarrayWWE

一部先に報道されてしまいました。



13日（月）記者会見をおこないます。

14時にインスタライブで見てください



Hello everyone, I will have my press conference next Monday and will do it live on Instagram (14pm Japan… 自分の口から皆様にきちんとご報告したかったのに…申し訳ありません。一部先に報道されてしまいました。13日（月）記者会見をおこないます。14時にインスタライブで見てくださいHello everyone, I will have my press conference next Monday and will do it live on Instagram (14pm Japan… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 自分の口から皆様にきちんとご報告したかったのに…申し訳ありません。一部先に報道されてしまいました。13日（月）記者会見をおこないます。14時にインスタライブで見てください🙏Hello everyone, I will have my press conference next Monday and will do it live on Instagram (14pm Japan… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Now, in a report by Fightful Select, further details about her leaving WWE have come to light. They said they had confirmed that Sarray had bookings elsewhere.

Her time in WWE reportedly ended in early 2022, when several of her "biggest supporters" were released from the company. After that, she no longer featured in the major creative plans. By the Spring of last year, the fact that her time in WWE would end was apparently evident.

The report further stated that William Regal's release from WWE was what people have pointed to as a turning point for her. She had not been in the Performance Center for "ages" as well, and the creative ideas given to her were "outright bad."

The star helped push Tiffany Stratton during their feud and was proud of it, and was seemingly very focused on the up-and-coming talent.

The report further revealed that there were no issues in her dealings with anyone, and only positive things were said about her at the Performance Center.

Female Locker Room @femalelroom Fightful’s latest report confirms Sarray’s exit from WWE & how the writing on the wall was actually a year ago when Regal and other supporters of her were let go.



They note people in NXT said Sarray took great pride in helping Tiffany Stratton along as well as other new talent. Fightful’s latest report confirms Sarray’s exit from WWE & how the writing on the wall was actually a year ago when Regal and other supporters of her were let go. They note people in NXT said Sarray took great pride in helping Tiffany Stratton along as well as other new talent. https://t.co/cqGiFCcdVV

William Regal is now a major part of WWE again

Following his release from WWE, William Regal joined AEW, where he was a part of the Blackpool Combat Club. He was written off-TV when he betrayed Jon Moxley and sided with MJF during their title match.

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Here is a shot of William Regal, Samoa Joe and Triple H scouting talent. Here is a shot of William Regal, Samoa Joe and Triple H scouting talent. https://t.co/1aUDezd0pO

He returned to WWE in January 2023, in a company where Triple H is now in charge of the creative direction - a stark contrast to when he had been released with Vince McMahon in charge.

He is now the Vice President of Global Talent Development for the company.

What are your thoughts on Sarray's release? Sound off in the comments below.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes