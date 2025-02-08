Final Testament member suddenly released by WWE during SmackDown - Reports

WWE appears to be on a release spree lately as the rumors of another departure have surfaced online during SmackDown. A member of the Final Testament has reportedly been let go from the Stamford-based promotion.

Dark clouds have hovered over Paul Ellering's future since Uncle Howdy took him out with a Mandible Claw on the October 21 edition of RAW and wrote him off the television.

Shortly after, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that the 71-year-old WWE Hall of Famer was "done" with the sports entertainment juggernaut.

However, Ellering returned a few months later during the December 9 edition of RAW, helping Final Testament beat The Wyatt Sicks in an eight-man tag team match.

Since then, he hasn't been used much on television, and now we know why. PWInsider has learned that WWE has released Paul Ellering today.

This ends his nearly nine-year stint with the Stamford-based promotion. He returned in 2016 as the manager of the Authors of Pain.

His mentorship helped Akam and Rezar win the NXT Tag Team Championship for the first time. The trio then aligned with the Final Testament under Karrion Kross' leadership and participated in some memorable rivalries over the last few years.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Paul Ellering all the best in his future endeavors.

