Fired superstars being contacted to return for the Royal Rumble – Reports

Mickie James will be making her WWE return at Royal Rumble despite getting released by the company a while back. She's not the only person contacted to make a return after being let go. WWE has contacted many others for a return, including The IIconics.

Current IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James will create history at the Rumble as she becomes the first IMPACT Wrestling champion to take part in a WWE show. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce are also current IMPACT wrestlers.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, multiple released superstars have been contacted by WWE to return for Royal Rumble. Apart from Mickie James, it's not known who accepted the offer:

''There are reports that the company has contacted wrestlers they fired and asked some to come back, similar to what they did with Mickie James. It was reported that IMPACT Women’s tag champions The Iinspiration, formerly the Iiconics, were asked to return but turned WWE down.''

Rene Paquette on why she thinks The IIconics made the right choice by rejecting to return at the Royal Rumble

Former WWE announcer Rene Paquette spoke about Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay turning down WWE's offer to return. She said it's understandable that the current IMPACT Women's Tag Team Champions don't want to go back after being released by the company:

“I don’t blame them for feeling that way if that’s how it went, to be like, ‘Oh, you guys let too many people go and now you need more bodies to fill a 30-woman Royal Rumble? Interesting how that happens.’ I couldn’t help but be slighted by that [in their positions].”

Also Read Article Continues below

While other names haven't been mentioned, it'd be exciting to see someone like Braun Strowman or Bray Wyatt return to WWE for the rumble match.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Should released superstars agree to return? Yes No 29 votes so far