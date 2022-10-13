First member of Bray Wyatt's new WWE stable revealed - Reports

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022 and unveiled a new stable of his own which is reported to be called "Wyatt 6."

Many names have recently been linked to Wyatt's new faction, including his brother Bo Dallas and even former champion Liv Morgan. However, Perched On The Top Rope has suggested that the group's first member is former 205 Live star, Colin Delaney.

As first reported by Lee Walker, Delaney, who has most recently been seen working for AEW, is set to link back up with his friends backstage in WWE.

Delaney himself reportedly confirmed that he would be directly linked to Bray Wyatt's new faction in WWE.

Who is Bray Wyatt's newest potential recruit Colin Delaney and what has he done in WWE?

Colin Delaney made his first appearance as part of the ECW brand in 2007. During his brief stint, he was defeated by Shelton Benjamin and then squashed by Big Daddy V a few weeks later.

The star was primarily used as an enhancement talent for the company over the next year before being released in the summer of 2008 due to budget cuts. Almost a decade later, he appeared on SmackDown, where The Bludgeon Brothers defeated him in a squash match.

Delaney didn't have a contract as part of his second run with WWE in 2018, which saw him make numerous appearances on 205 Live. He was also associated with AEW between 2020 and 2021.

There are currently five members of Bray Wyatt's new team that are unidentified, so it will be interesting to see which one of those members Delaney will possibly portray on WWE TV.

Do you think Colin Delaney will be part of Wyatt 6? Have your say in the comments section below.

