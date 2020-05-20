Five future WWE PPVs possibly revealed

WWE TLC

According to Wrestle Votes, WWE has planned dates and venues for five pay-per-views after SummerSlam 2020.

This year’s SummerSlam was originally due to take place in Boston, Massachusetts on August 23, but the event is likely to be moved after it was announced that large-scale gatherings in Boston will not be permitted until at least September 7.

Beyond that, the following five PPVs are reportedly set to take place (subject to change):

WWE Clash of Champions, Newark (September 20)

WWE Hell in a Cell, Atlanta (October 18)

WWE PPV, Saudi Arabia (November 5)

WWE Survivor Series, Dallas (November 22)

WWE TLC, Chicago (December 20)

Which WWE PPVs are missing?

While there are no big surprises in the PPV line-up, it is worth noting that there is no sign of another Evolution event.

In 2018, WWE’s first all-women PPV featured high-profile matches including Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella, while Trish Stratus and Lita returned to action to face Mickie James and Alicia Fox.

Stephanie McMahon said in December 2019 that she was “pushing for” Evolution II to happen, but WWE has yet to confirm whether the event will be reintroduced to the PPV schedule.

Besides Evolution, the only mystery from the reported PPV plan is the name of the show that is due to be held in Saudi Arabia.

In 2018 and 2019, WWE held the Greatest Royal Rumble and Super ShowDown, respectively, in Saudi Arabia in the first half of the year, while Crown Jewel took place later in 2019.

Upcoming WWE PPVs

D-Generation X announced last week that the next WWE NXT TakeOver event – TakeOver: In Your House – will take place on June 7.

Later in the month, Edge will face Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Backlash on June 14.

It has also been confirmed that Extreme Rules is set for July 19, but it is not known if the original venue – the SAP Center in San Jose, California – will still hold the event.