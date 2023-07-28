Former 3-time champions are set to receive new look on WWE SmackDown - Reports

WWE SmackDown next week will be the final stop before the company hosts The Biggest Party of The Summer in Detroit, Michigan. According to a new report, the company may give the former Tag Team Champions Street Profits a new look on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Earlier this year, Street Profits were drafted to Friday Night SmackDown after spending over two years on Monday Night RAW. Unfortunately, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford haven't held any gold in the company since their last run on the blue brand.

Earlier this month, Bobby Lashley approached the duo on an episode of WWE SmackDown. According to a new report from BWE, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford will receive a new look that could include suits and be related to the All Mighty. Check it out:

"The Street Profits are set to get a new look on #SmackDown tonight, something 'SuitsProfits' related."

It will be interesting to see how the Profits progress their story alongside Bobby Lashley and which other stars will possibly team up with the trio.

Street Profits are the second-ever WWE Tag Team Triple Crown winners

In 2019, Street Profits became a notable name on the developmental brand and a fan favorite. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford won their first titles in WWE when they defeated three other teams in a Ladder match at NXT TakeOver: XXV after The Viking Raiders vacated the titles.

During the annual Draft of 2019, Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) were drafted to Monday Night RAW. On the Road to WrestleMania, they defeated the team of Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy to win the RAW Tag Team Championships.

During the next annual Draft, Street Profits didn't lose their titles. Instead, they switched their titles with The New Day when they went to Friday Night SmackDown. They became the second-ever WWE Tag Team Triple Crown winners after exchanging the titles.

Unfortunately, they lost the titles to Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode in 2021. This was the last time that the Profits held gold in the company. It will be interesting to see what the duo does next on Friday Night SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on Street Profits? Sound off in the comments section below.

