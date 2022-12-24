Former Champion appears to undergo surprising name change on WWE SmackDown

This week's episode of SmackDown was pre-recorded in order for the WWE roster to be able to take some much-needed time away. In one of the segment of the episode Madcap Moss seems to have changed his name.

As part of a backstage segment in the second half of the show, Emma approached Karrion Kross and Scarlett and teased an intergender match against the duo. As part of the interaction, Emma referred to Madcap Moss as "Riddick" which could now mean that the former NXT star has reverted back to his original ring name.

Madcap Moss was clearly a name that Vince McMahon approved when it made sense for his character. Now that Moss is in a storyline with his real-life girlfriend Emma, Triple H may have approved a move back to Riddick Moss.

As of writing, there has been no confirmation regarding the name change from WWE, but it could be unveiled next week when the show returns to its live format.

Scarlett could be set for her first match on WWE SmackDown

The segment will make headlines for Riddick's apparent name change, but it's also worth noting that a first-time-ever match was teased as part of the exchange. Scarlett has never wrestled on WWE's main roster but it appears that could be about to change.

At recent live events, Emma and Moss have been teaming together to take on Scarlett and Karrion Kross with the two couples exchanging victories. It appears that the company could be allowing Scarlett to work out any ring rust before she makes her in-ring debut on the blue brand.

Kross is currently in a storyline with Rey Mysterio, but it's likely that in the coming week's Moss and Emma will step into a storyline against the couple as well.

