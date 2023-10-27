Former Champion to return tonight on WWE SmackDown for the first time in 7 months - Reports 

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown is the penultimate show ahead of Crown Jewel, but we will see the company pre-record next week's show following their live transmission.

It appears that there will be many stars called in to pull double duty tonight, but one man who is set to make a surprise appearance on SmackDown for the first time since March is Cedric Alexander.

According to a report by BWE, Alexander is set to appear on SmackDown to wrestle Dragon Lee.

The former Hurt Business member is a free agent at the moment, but this could be a hint that he's heading over to SmackDown. Alexander hasn't been able to find his footing on television since The Hurt Business split, but he could have a new lease on life if he joins SmackDown.

Cedric Alexander could step into the United States Championship picture on WWE SmackDown

Cedric Alexander needs to be pushed toward a title or even put into a decent storyline on SmackDown if he is to make the move over to the blue brand. At the moment, Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio are embroiled in a feud over the Championship which could lead to a new Champion being crowned at Crown Jewel.

If the title doesn't change hands then Rey Mysterio could step into a feud with Cedric Alexander, when he returns to the United States.

Alexander has proved that he can work effectively in a tag team throughout his WWE career as well, which leaves the company with many options for him if they are set on bringing him back on a regular basis.

