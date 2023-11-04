Former Champion scheduled to return at Crown Jewel [SPOILER]

Crown Jewel is less than a day away and the WWE Universe is buzzing with anticipation for the PLE. While excitement is high, a report claims that a former champion may be returning at the event.

This year's PLE from Saudi Arabia marks the fifth edition of the show. The promotion usually goes all out for the PLE ensuring that no major star misses out. This year's lineup is packed with superstars including Roman Reigns, John Cena, LA Knight, Logan Paul, and many more.

With less than 24 hours before Crown Jewel, PWInsider is reporting the possibility of a former champion returning to action at the PLE. The superstar in the discussion is Kairi Sane.

"As we noted yesterday Kairi Sane was placed back on the WWE roster yesterday afternoon. The word making the rounds this morning among talent is that Sane may be returning as soon as tomorrow's Crown Jewel PPV. The expectation among those we've spoken to in Japan is that Sane will be Stateside this month."

Who will be in the main event of Crown Jewel this year?

Last year's PLE was main evented by Roman Reigns and Logan Paul, who fought each other for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The two put on a great match that saw The Tribal Chief successfully retain his title that night.

While the full match card of the night is not out as of the writing, fans can expect Roman Reigns to close the show yet again. The Tribal Chief will be defending his Universal Championship against LA Knight. The WWE Universe will be hoping the see The Megastar finally get his moment in the spotlight by winning the big one in his career.

