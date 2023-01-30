Former Champion set to return after 5 months on WWE RAW - Reports

The WWE RAW episode following Royal Rumble usually features exciting surprises and moments for fans, and this year will be no different. As per a recent report, Carmella might be set to make a return after over five months.

The former Women's Champion last competed back in August 2022 against Bianca Belair, where she apparently suffered what was said to be a non-severe injury. Fans have yet to see her back ever since.

Xero News reported some early notes for the upcoming episode of RAW, and Carmella's return was featured in the tweet. Other possibilities, like Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley's opponents for WrestleMania Hollywood, were also reported.

"Early Raw Notes: Carmella returns tomorrow. Cody Challenged Roman tomorrow as well. EC Tournament starts on raw. Rhea will challenge Flair for Mania 39. Now im out for a while," Xero News tweeted.

One should keep in mind that these are just reports, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Nonetheless, fans would love to see the former Miss Money in The Bank back on WWE RAW.

Carmella's journey to WWE RAW could have been filled with obstacles

Carmella suffered multiple tragedies in 2022 that could have contributed to her apparent return to WWE RAW being delayed.

Fans might know that the former SmackDown Women's Champion is currently engaged to WWE commentator Corey Graves. She, unfortunately, suffered a miscarriage back in September 2022. Moving on from the loss can be difficult for anyone, to say the least.

Adriana🌸 @trulyadriana Wishing all the best for Carmella if she’s injured. I really hope she’s okay and I know she’ll bounce back and come back better than ever Wishing all the best for Carmella if she’s injured. I really hope she’s okay and I know she’ll bounce back and come back better than ever 💗 https://t.co/YXhfLNBxHC

Also, her injury could have been worse than originally reported. Many a time, doctors discover advanced problems with injuries after regular testing. If the injury was relatively severe, the recovery process could have been extended.

As of now, her return seems to be in sight at an ideal time, as we are officially on The Road to WrestleMania Hollywood. The company could have great plans for her at The Showcase of The Immortals.

She could possibly turn babyface and engage in a rivalry with someone like Bayley, Nia Jax, or Ronda Rousey. If she is to return as a heel, she could involve herself in a rivalry with stars like Becky Lynch, Raquel Rodriquez, and Bianca Belair.

The Staten Island Princess' future could unfold on the next episode of the red brand.

