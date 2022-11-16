Former champion teases quitting after WWE RAW beatdown

WWE Superstar Akira Tozawa has teased quitting the company after suffering a beatdown on WWE RAW.

On last night's Monday Night RAW, Japanese-born Superstar Akira Tozawa went one-on-one with Baron Corbin. Although he was defeated by the former RAW General Manager, Akira gave a gutsy showing in the contest. He even received some very positive acclaim from the audience following the match.

Now, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has taken to social media to imply a possible exit from the company. On his official Twitter account, Akira posted a picture of his ninja outfit laid out on a bed in front of him. In the caption, Tozawa thanks the WWE Universe, implying he could be on his way out of the company.

"Thank you."

It's possible that the post could simply be hinting at a gimmick change for the Japanese star. In his time with WWE, Akira Tozawa has captured the Cruiserweight Championship on a single occasion and the 24/7 title 16 times.

A fellow superstar responded to Akira Tozawa following WWE RAW

A fellow WWE Superstar also took to social media to respond to Akira Tozawa following his WWE RAW beatdown.

Former RAW Women's Champion Nikki Cross took the time to share some love with Tozawa on Twitter. Responding to the Japanese star's post, Nikki simply presented a heart emoji. This could imply well-wishes if Tozawa truly is departing the WWE.

It could, however, also imply a change of gimmick for the former champion, as Nikki herself recently did the same thing. With Cross reverting from her Almost A Super Hero persona, Akira may also find himself with a less cartoonish gimmick.

