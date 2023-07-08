Former champions were reportedly backstage at SmackDown; what LA Knight did before the show went on the air

Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, and LA Knight were reportedly backstage at this week's episode of SmackDown despite not being used on the televised show.

On the latest episode of the blue brand, The Good Brothers' stablemates AJ Styles, accompanied by Michin, collided with Karrion Kross, who was flanked by Scarlett, in a singles match. The Phenomenal One won the bout via pinfall in quick fashion. Meanwhile, LA Knight confronted Hit Row in a dark segment and attacked Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis before cutting a short promo.

According to Fightful Select, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were among the superstars who were backstage but weren't used on TV. The report also mentioned that Knight performed for the fans before the show went on air.

WWE later revealed Knight's segment in a Digital Exclusive video on Twitter, as can be seen below:

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash accused LA Knight of being a "rip off" of The Rock

The Megastar is often compared to wrestling legends The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin for his mannerisms and the way he talks. He's addressed this many times in interviews.

On his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash went hard on LA Knight by accusing him of ripping off The Rock and not having anything original.

"Am I the only one that sees like an absolute rip off of The Rock to the point when he cut the promo on fu**ing Logan Paul or whatever the fu** his name is. The only thing he didn't do is turn the motherfu**er sideways. Jesus Christ, does everybody have amnesia? There’s nothing original," said Nash.

Many wrestling fans weren't happy with Nash's remarks, as the SmackDown star is one of the most over superstars in WWE right now. It'll be interesting to see what the company has in store for him.

