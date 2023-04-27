Former Champions are reportedly headed to SmackDown for WWE Draft 2023

WWE Draft 2023 is around the corner, and the future of both brands is at stake. The brand, which doesn't have Roman Reigns, will receive a new World Heavyweight Championship. According to a new report, former NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly are headed to SmackDown for the Draft.

In 2019, Pretty Deadly made its official debut in WWE and worked with the developmental brand in the United Kingdom. After reaching the top of the division, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson made their way to work for the newly rebooted NXT.

Last night, the duo lost their first-time-ever match against The Family at NXT Spring Breakin' and potentially left the brand. According to a new report from PWInsider Elite, the deadly duo will be on SmackDown for WWE Draft 2023. However, it has not been confirmed if they will appear on the Friday show.

The two were written off on NXT television after a Trunk match by The Family. It will be interesting to see which brand the team will join following the Draft.

Pretty Deadly has won the WWE NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Championships

After joining NXT UK, Pretty Deadly quickly gained momentum and began making waves in the tag team division. The duo finally got their shot at the brand's Tag Team Championships.

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson did the unthinkable when they ended Gallus' reign as the longest-reigning NXT UK Tag Team Champions. Unfortunately, they lost their titles to Mustache Mountain before leaving the UK brand.

The duo once again made history when they won the vacant NXT Tag Team Championships on their debut. However, they were not able to hold the title for long, as they lost it to the Creed Brothers.

Last year, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson made history for the third time when they won the NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Championships at the same time during WWE World Collide 2022 and unified the belts.

