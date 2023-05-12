Former Champions set to debut tonight on WWE SmackDown - Reports

Following the WWE Draft, where half the roster moved to SmackDown and the rest to RAW, many young stars from the company's third brand, NXT, were also called up during the roster shakeup.

One highly entertaining tag team that got picked from NXT to SmackDown was the British Tag Team of Elton Prince and Kit Wilson, together known as Pretty Deadly. The duo signed for WWE in 2020 and have won gold in the past.

According to a report by Xero News, the former NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Champions are set to make their long-awaited debut on the blue brand tonight.

Earlier this year, Wilson and Prince showed that they can hang with the best tag teams that WWE has to offer as they feuded with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day.

SmackDown is ready to acknowledge The Tribal Chief

Tonight, fans will get to see the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, live and in person, for the first time since the RAW after WrestleMania 39 last month, following his victory against Cody Rhodes on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Earlier this week, Roman Reigns, who has not been on the blue brand since March 31st, posted a message on social media to hype up his much-anticipated return to the show this evening.

"The Tribal Chief. The Head of the Table. The ☝🏻 & ONLY Undisputed WWE Universal HEAVYWEIGHT Champion in WWE. Aka # SmackDown's Daddy. Comes home…Tomorrow night!" Roman Reigns wrote.

After defeating The American Nightmare last month at WrestleMania 39, The Head of the Table's historic run as champion is surely set to surpass the 1000-day mark, with his reign currently standing at an astonishing 984 days.

Which WWE Superstar will be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns? Give us your pick in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes