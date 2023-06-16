Former Champions will appear during a major segment on WWE SmackDown - Reports

The landscape of WWE changed drastically over the past few weeks as management unveiled new titles for their champions on both brands. According to a recent report, Bianca Belair and current WWE Women's Champion Asuka may interrupt the Grayson Waller Effect featuring Charlotte Flair.

Last week, the company unveiled two new championships for the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champions. Both brand-exclusive titles were discontinued, but their legacy was carried on with the new titles. Asuka is now the WWE Women's Champion, and Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion.

Last week, it was also announced that Charlotte Flair would be the guest on the upcoming Grayson Waller Effect. According to a new report from Fightfans, Bianca Belair and Asuka will possibly make an appearance and most likely crash the segment. Check it out:

"One of our sources indicated that Asuka and potentially Bianca Belair will be part of the segment on the Friday Night show, with us being told directly: “Grayson Waller effect w/ Charlotte Flair (Asuka and possibly Belair expected to be involved).” [H/T - Fightfans]

The three stars are currently involved in the title scene on the blue brand. It will be interesting to see what transpires next on Friday Night SmackDown.

Asuka will defend her new WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair

Earlier this year, Asuka returned to the company with a new persona and dominated the women's division. She won the Elimination Chamber match and faced Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Unfortunately, she lost and went on a hiatus. After she returned, Asuka immediately went after The EST and faced her in a rematch at Night of Champions 2023, where she won the title.

Last week, she was presented with a new belt, but her celebration was interrupted by a returning Charlotte Flair. The Queen and The Empress brawled, and Asuka escaped the situation with her title.

Later, it was revealed that ahead of Money in the Bank 2023, Asuka will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair on the final SmackDown before the premium live event.

