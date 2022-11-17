Is the former WWE Intercontinental Champion on his way back to the company?

In recent months, Triple H has brought back a lot of men and women that have been released over the past few years by former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

Over a dozen names, including Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, have returned to the company under the new regime. But it appears Triple H isn't done yet.

Reports in recent weeks have suggested that Triple H is interested in bringing Matt Cardona (the former Zack Ryder) back to the company.

Cardona has been playing up these reports again recently on social media by posting several tweets showcasing the biggest moments that he has achieved in over the last decade in WWE.

The star recently posted a throwback picture of himself and Curt Hawkins winning the RAW tag team titles at the WrestleMania 35 pre-show.

Are Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green on their way back to WWE?

If Matt Cardona returns to RAW or SmackDown, it appears that he might not be heading back alone.

According to GiveMeSport, in conjunction with WrestleVotes, Triple H would 100% take Matt Cardona back, as well as his wife, Chelsea Green. The report also stated that they might end up being a two-for-one type of deal.

"I’ve heard because he’s done on the indies that Hunter is a fan of his. Cardona is not shy about being a lifelong fan and Hunter likes people that don’t shy away from growing up in this business. Hunter would 100% take Matt Cardona back, but I don’t know if that offer has been extended. If he comes in with Chelsea Green, I don’t know. I know he really wants Chelsea back. Specifically, I know Shawn Michaels loves Chelsea Green, so if they want her you would think they kind of make a two-for-one offer, like we’ll take both you guys if you want."

What do you make of these latest teases from Matt Cardona? Do you think it's time for him to return to the company where he first got his big break? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : Are Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green heading back to WWE? Yes No 0 votes