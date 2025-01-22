Former World Champion reportedly back at the Performance Center after major loss; Last wrestled in WWE 2 months ago!

A former World Champion is now back at the WWE Performance Center. This comes two months after her last match for the company.

Jordynne Grace has been part of the TNA roster for quite a while. She has had an incredible 2024 in the industry. After winning the TNA Knockouts World Championship, Grace debuted in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Over the next few months, Grace made several more appearances on NXT and competed for the Women's Title at Battleground. She even defended her Knockouts World Title against Sol Ruca on the September 10, 2024 episode of NXT. Her last WWE match was at NXT 2300, where she teamed with Giulia, Kelani Jordan, Stephanie Vaquer, and Zaria to defeat the team of Cora Jade, Fatal Influence, and Roxanne Perez.

Recently, Jordynne Grace competed against Tessa Blanchard at TNA Genesis 2025 and lost. Following this match, it was reported that the former Knockouts World Champion had left TNA.

Now, PWInsider is reporting that Grace was at the WWE Performance Center earlier today. However, it is still unclear whether she will factor into tonight's episode of NXT.

It will be interesting to see if Jordynne Grace will show up during tonight's episode of NXT.

