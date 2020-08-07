Former WWE announcer claims Karrion Kross was a mafia mercenary

Former WWE Spanish commentator Hugo Savinovich recently went on Facebook and talked about NXT Superstar Karrion Kross. Hugo worked with Karrion Kross at AAA Lucha Libre promotion in Mexico, where he was known as Killer Kross.

According to Hugo Savinovich, Karrion Kross was once a "real-life mercenary" when he was young and was contracted to do "dirty jobs" by mafia groups. Following is an excerpt from his statement, translated from Spanish.

“He’s a warrior, he’s an athlete that once was a hired murderer. I’m telling you: This is not ‘a making this, making that’. No, this is the real thing. Now he’s so passionate about wrestling and he’s so in love with his girlfriend Scarlett. I love my friend, he have a great friendship. God bless him and bless his love. Love is something beautiful”. (h/t bodyslam.net)

Karrion Kross in NXT

After making a name for himself in several other promotions including IMPACT Wrestling, Karrion Kross signed with WWE in February 2020. This was a few months after WWE signed Scarlett Bordeaux, who is in a real-life relationship with Kross.

After a series of vignettes, Karrion Kross soon made his debut on NXT with Scarlett as his valet. In his relatively short stint on NXT, Karrion Kross has been pushed as a top Superstar, having defeated the likes of Tommaso Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Currently, he is in a feud with NXT Champion, Keith Lee, and is expected to challenge him for the top title of the Black and Gold brand of WWE soon.

Karrion Kross is yet to comment on the above claim of him being a "mafia mercenary", but Hugo Savinovich has promised that he will have an interview with him and discuss in depth about his past.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further updates on the situation.