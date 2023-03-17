Former WWE Champion potentially set to return at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

With WrestleMania 39 just over 3 weeks away, reports have suggested that WWE is considering bringing back injured star Big E to appear with his New Day teammates Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

The powerhouse of the super-popular faction has not been in the ring competing since March 11th, 2022, after he suffered a severe neck injury on Friday Night SmackDown.

Reporting in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that company higher-ups may have Big E make his first appearance on WWE TV since injuring his neck.

"I don’t think if anything will come of this or if Kingston’s injury changes this, but we had heard of an idea for E to be at WrestleMania and the three of them would come out together if that would be the right thing to do and if E could come back soon." H/T (WrestleTalk)

The New Day has arguably been the company's most successful and popular faction over the last decade.

When will Kofi Kingston return to a WWE ring?

Much like Big E, Kingston is also currently sidelined due to injury after he picked up a minor ankle sprain earlier this month on SmackDown.

Two weeks ago, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Kofi Kingston will most likely not wrestle on the Show of Shows on April 1st and 2nd as his road to recovery is set to last longer than expected.

"The time frame we are hearing is five weeks. There was concern earlier it could be longer because he may have needed surgery, and if he does need surgery, it would be lengthy. But all impressions are based on what he said publicly, and the word privately is that he won’t be needing the surgery right now." (H/T WrestlingNews)

After winning the NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Tag Team titles as a group, The New Day also had major singles success in recent years with both Big E and Kofi Kingston capturing the WWE Championship.

Where does The New Day rank amongst the greatest WWE factions of all time? Let us know in the comments section below.

