  • Former WWE champion removed from RAW; future revealed - Reports

Former WWE champion removed from RAW; future revealed - Reports

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Feb 13, 2025 17:57 GMT
Triple H is WWE's Chief Content Officer.

A recent report has shed light on a veteran WWE's future amid the recent Transfer Window that saw several stars, including Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest, shifting brands. As per reports, R-Truth has been quietly moved to SmackDown from RAW.

R-Truth remains one of the most consistently entertaining performers who has kept himself relevant through his character work. Even though the former United States Champion has been appearing on the blue brand in recent weeks in backstage segments with Priest and Jey Uso, his move was never made official.

PWInsider is reporting that he's the newest WWE name to be moved internally from RAW to SmackDown via the Transfer Window.

The Triple H-led creative team has made the most of R-Truth's comedic talents in recent years, and he will likely carve out a unique spot for himself on SmackDown as well. Moreover, if his interactions with Jey Uso and Damian Priest are anything to go by, fans are in for a treat with the veteran performer appearing on Friday nights.

R-Truth on his WWE retirement plans

A few weeks ago on the INSIGHT podcast, R-Truth was quizzed about potentially hanging up his boots down the line now that age was catching up with him. The 53-year-old WWE star compared himself to Rey Mysterio and explained that he felt better than ever, adding he is more than capable of going at it inside the square circle at any point.

"I like being in the ring. I think I'm like Rey Mysterio with this right here. I will let my body be the guide and be the answer to that. I always listen to my body, always, and right now, man, to be honest, I've never felt as healthy as I feel now, clear-minded, clear-headed, still can do my back flips, still can do my splits," he said.

It'll be interesting to see what R-Truth does on SmackDown in the coming months and if The Game gives him a chance to showcase more of his in-ring work.

Edited by Yash Mittal
