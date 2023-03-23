Former WWE Champion reportedly set to be in LA for WrestleMania weekend

There's a chance that WWE's main roster could get even stronger following WrestleMania 39.

As the rosters of RAW and SmackDown continue to get healthier in recent months, there's a chance one of the most decorated champions in WWE history could be ready to return sooner rather than later.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, multiple sources have confirmed to him that Randy Orton is scheduled to be in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39 weekend. As of now, it's not confirmed if he'll appear on camera at the event itself or RAW the following night.

This coincides with Johnson's report from earlier this month that Randy Orton has once again become part of the internal discussion within WWE as of late.

Could RK-Bro return following WrestleMania season?

One of the most popular acts in recent WWE memory has been the tag team of Randy Orton and Matt Riddle, otherwise known as RK-Bro.

Last May, RK-Bro dropped the RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos on an episode of SmackDown to unify the two sets of titles.

Orton was written off in the post-match storyline so he could take care of his back issue, which he had surgery on over the summer.

His tag team partner, Matt Riddle, hasn't been seen on WWE programming since December after he was also written off due to a The Bloodline attack. But The Original Bro's absence was reportedly due to a wellness violation with the company instead of an injury.

WWE originally stated that Riddle would return in time for the Royal Rumble, but he hasn't been seen or heard from since.

There's always a chance that Riddle's return has been held off for a potential RK-Bro reunion with Randy Orton following WrestleMania 39. Will it happen? We'll find out soon enough.

