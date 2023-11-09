Former WWE champion reportedly went off script this week on RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW was stacked as the company looked to present the fallout from Crown Jewel and the build-up to Survivor Series.

The show presented a fatal four-way match between The Miz, Bronson Reed, Ricochet, and Ivar for a chance to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series on November 25th.

The ending saw The Miz pick up the win after Ricochet kicked out and ruined the double-pin spot.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, the plan was for a double pin and Adam Pearce to head out and announce a number one contenders match to decide the challenger.

Instead, Ivar attacked Miz and delivered a moonsault which was reportedly an impromptu spot to explain why the two men will face off next week.

“The plan is to do Miz vs Ivar, and the moonsault that Ivar did on Miz was kind of an impromptu thing to have an excuse to do that match." [Via Wrestletalk.]

The Miz vs. Ivar was booked for next week's episode of RAW, but it doesn't appear to be a number one contenders match which means that The Miz will still challenge Gunther at Survivor Series.

Reports now suggest that Ivar will be given a shot at the championship in the near future instead.

Ricochet is now reportedly under concussion protocol following his WWE RAW botch

Ricochet is reportedly under concussion protocol, according to The Wrestling Observer, following the botch this week on RAW.

The former Champion reportedly can't remember much of the match but appears to be fine otherwise. WWE will have to keep an eye on him and could prevent him from wrestling for several weeks.

Do you think Ivar was right to go off-script on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here