Former WWE champion's return scrapped from last night's SmackDown - Reports 

Last night's episode of WWE SmackDown was packed with the buildup to Crown Jewel. There were just three matches on the show, but there was a lot of storytelling that's relevant to the upcoming event added onto the card.

One segment that was reportedly planned to be part of the show was Karrion Kross' return after 70 days, with a vignette that was supposed to play to signal a new story for him. BWE is now reporting that this was postponed, and his new feud is expected to begin in the near future.

Kross has still been making appearances at live events, but it's been almost three months since he wrestled on SmackDown. Kross also recently revealed that there was a plan for him to work with Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania earlier this year before his story changed, and he was sent after Bobby Lashley.

Kross and Scarlett bring a unique character experience to SmackDown, and fans have been pushing for them to be included in the show.

Bianca Belair made her WWE return on SmackDown

One star who did return last night on SmackDown was Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE made her first appearance since August when she saved Charlotte Flair from a beatdown at the hands of Damage CTRL.

It was the trio that attacked Belair and put her on the sidelines two months ago, and it appears that she returned looking for some revenge. The WWE Women's Championship isn't expected to be defended at Crown Jewel since the company is running several live events in America on the same weekend, but Belair is on the poster for the upcoming show, which could be a hint that she will be part of the event.

