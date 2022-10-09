[Potential Spoiler] Former WWE Champion set to appear on-screen at Extreme Rules despite not being on the match card

WWE Extreme Rules is shaping up to be a thrilling event despite not featuring a single title match in the men's division. The show is stacked with six matches, all with special stipulations.

The show will feature two title matches. Liv Morgan defends her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match. Additionally, Bayley will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship in a Ladder match.

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier will also be a part of the event. He is appointed guest referee for the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. Other than the announced matches, fans will also be looking forward to the next chapter in the White Rabbit saga.

However, WWE has more planned for their annual Extreme Rules event. According to Fightful Select, The Miz is also slated to be a part of the event. While he is not scheduled for a match, the A-Lister could be involved in a backstage segment to advance his storyline with Dexter Lumis.

Triple H could also make an on-screen appearance at WWE Extreme Rules

The Miz might not be the only former WWE Champion to make a non-wrestling appearance. According to Fightful Select, Triple H was set to have an on-screen office setup. However, there is still no confirmation on that.

Hunter was also present at the season premiere of SmackDown this week, where he welcomed fans to the new season of the blue brand.

Triple H retired from pro wrestling at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year after suffering a cardiac arrest last year. Soon after resuming his old duties, he was appointed as the head of the company's creative department after Vince McMahon abruptly announced his departure.

The Game has hit the ground running as the creative head. Other than bringing back several formerly released Superstars, he has also made notable changes to their weekly shows and premium live events.

