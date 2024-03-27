Former WWE champion set for major appearance on NXT - Reports

The build towards WWE NXT Stand & Deliver IV will continue tonight with the penultimate episode ahead of WrestleMania XL weekend. New spoilers have just leaked on plans for tonight's show.

The NXT storylines have picked up in recent weeks, and officials have continued to feature main roster superstars on Tuesday nights in an attempt to boost the ratings and get more eyes on the product. While not announced as of this writing, WWE has now booked a longtime veteran for tonight's show.

Natalya is currently scheduled to return to the NXT ring tonight, according to Fightful Select. Lola Vice is set to issue an Open Challenge, and the plan as of this evening was for The Queen of Harts to accept the challenge.

Backstage sources also report that Karmen Petrovic is scheduled to get involved in this match, but no other details were provided.

NXT will mark the first-ever match between the 41-year-old veteran and the 25-year-old rising star. The BOAT's last bout on developmental brand came on May 10, 2022, as she defeated Cora Jade in the 14-minute main event of the night.

WWE NXT spoilers and updated line-up for tonight

A loaded line-up has been announced for tonight's WWE NXT episode, along with spoilers from backstage. This is the final show before next week's Stand & Deliver IV go-home episode.

WWE previously announced Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin vs. Otis and Akira Tozawa for tonight, plus Lola Vice's Open Challenge, Dijak vs. Shawn Spears, Jazmyn Nyx vs. Thea Hail, Duke Hudson vs. Josh Briggs, and Ilja Dragunov vs. Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo.

There will also be a segment with Ridge Holland addressing the fans and a Prime Target preview for Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes at Stand & Deliver.

The current plan is for Dijak vs. Spears to open tonight's NXT broadcast, according to Fightful Select. The main event is scheduled to feature the non-title match between NXT Tag Team Champions The Wolf Dogs and Alpha Academy.

Tonight's NXT main event will also reportedly see outside interference. The latest creative plans for Breakker and Corbin vs. Otis and Tozawa call for involvement from The LWO, The O.C., Axiom, and Nathan Frazer.

