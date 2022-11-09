Former WWE Champion set to return on SmackDown - Reports

After being absent from WWE programming for a while, Sheamus is reportedly set to make a comeback on television on this week's episode of SmackDown.

The Celtic Warrior last appeared on television on the October 21 episode of SmackDown where he suffered a kayfabe injury at the hands of The Bloodline. In reality, he took a break from professional wrestling to marry his long-time girlfriend Isabella Revilla.

According to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the former WWE Champion is set to return to the blue brand this week. The role he will play on the show remains unclear. He could realistically participate in the World Cup to become the #1 contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

"Sheamus, who has been away from WWE for his recent wedding, is scheduled to be back on the road with WWE as of Friday's Smackdown taping in Indianapolis, PWInsider.com can confirm," stated Mike Johnson.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era “Sheamus is a legend in this company. I don’t think he gets the appreciation he might deserve” -Gunther. “Sheamus is a legend in this company. I don’t think he gets the appreciation he might deserve” -Gunther. 👏 https://t.co/aQFgiz41Id

Fans would love to see him continue his pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship or perhaps go for the undisputed world championship as soon as he makes a comeback.

Sheamus' rivalry with Gunther was an integral part of WWE SmackDown

- WON Gunther vs Sheamus (Intercontinental Championship) @ WWE Clash At The Castle:- WON Gunther vs Sheamus (Intercontinental Championship) @ WWE Clash At The Castle:⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️- WON https://t.co/ElLVrrmx2n

Sheamus and Gunther are two of the hardest-hitting superstars to ever step into the squared circle. A confrontation between the two was anticipated for a long time.

On the August 19 episode of SmackDown, The Celtic Warrior won a fatal five-way match to become the #1 Contender for the Intercontinental Championship. He earned an opportunity to challenge The Ring General at Clash at the Castle.

As expected, the match was fantastic and received a five-star rating from Dave Meltzer. He received a standing ovation from the audience even after losing the match.

The encounter happened again on the October 7 episode of the blue brand, and Gunther used Ludwig Kaiser to pick up the win. Sheamus teamed up with The Brawling Brutes stablemates Ridge Holland and Butch to defeat Imperium at Extreme Rules 2022. The two sides have since concentrated on new opponents.

Will the two factions collide once more at Survivor Series 2022? Only time will tell.

