Former WWE Champion suffers "significant" injury ahead of major WrestleMania 41 match

WrestleMania 41 is just weeks away, and it seems that WWE has been handed a major blow. One of the company's biggest stars has reportedly suffered an injury ahead of the biggest event of the year.
It has already been announced that Randy Orton will finally get his hands on Kevin Owens on WrestleMania Saturday, months after Owens tried to end his career with an illegal Piledriver. However, it seems that the match could be at risk of being cancelled.
Dave Meltzer recently shared on social media that Owens, who has been known to work through injuries in the past, has suffered a "significant" injury, with some speculation suggesting that he needs surgery.
Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE
Owens has been one of the stars who has helped carry WWE over the past year and could now miss out on one of the most anticipated matches of the show if he is unable to be cleared.
Kevin Owens will be on WWE SmackDown
This week on SmackDown, it has been reported that Owens will be in attendance, and he could be there to address the current speculation.
The former Universal Champion could be pulled from his match with Orton, but given the fact that he is one of the biggest heels in the company, it's unclear how he will address the situation.
Owens could be attacked by Orton on SmackDown, which would write him off the show and potentially set up a huge match for the two men down the line.
The biggest issue with that is the fact that Orton would miss WrestleMania, and given his age and the way his back injury has plagued his career in recent years, it could be one of his last chances to wrestle in a marquee match on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
All will become clearer following this week's SmackDown.