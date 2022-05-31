Spoiler: Former WWE Champions from RAW set to appear on SmackDown

WWE Superstars AJ Styles and The Miz could be heading over to SmackDown this week.

Both Styles and Miz are currently a part of the red brand. While The Phenomenal One is feuding with Edge and his villainous stable, The A-Lister has aligned himself with Theory on the flagship program and is constantly crossing paths with Mustafa Ali.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, the former WWE Champions are slated to be present at SmackDown's tapings this week:

"AJ Styles and The Miz are scheduled for this Friday's Smackdown taping in Columbus, Ohio,"- PWInsider.com confirmed.

AJ Styles was a WWE Champion during his time on SmackDown

AJ Styles is one of the most prolific wrestlers of this generation. The Phenomenal One made a name for himself around the world before making his debut for the Stamford-based promotion in 2016.

While Styles was a part of Monday Night RAW after his debut, he was drafted to SmackDown during the 2016 draft. Known as "The Face That Runs the Place" during his time on the blue brand, AJ competed in several high stakes matches and carried the brand on his back.

He defeated Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) at Backlash in 2016 to become the WWE Champion for the first time. After several more clashes with Ambrose, Styles' 140-day title reign came to an end at the hands of John Cena at Royal Rumble 2017.

The former IWGP Champion was also involved in a feud with Shane McMahon on the blue brand due to Styles' frustration of being unable to reclaim his championship. This led to a match between the two at WrestleMania 33, which was won by the former.

Styles also defeated Kevin Owens at a house show to capture the United States Championship for the first time in his career. He defeated Jinder Mahal in 2017 to win the WWE Championship for the second time in what was the first time the title changed hands on SmackDown since 2003.

While it has not yet been revealed what the promotion has in store for the former champions' return to SmackDown, the possibility of a match with fellow blue brand members cannot be ruled out.

