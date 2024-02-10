Former WWE star arrested for his wife's murder

A former WWE Superstar has been taken into custody in connection to the murder of his wife.

Billy Jack Haynes is a retired professional wrestler who spent 1986-1988 in WWE. He was born in Portland, Oregon, and lived there following his retirement. According to KOIN, the former superstar was taken into custody following the shooting of his wife.

Police responded to a possible shooting at 6000 SE 100th Avenue in Portland, and a man was uncooperative for hours. The man eventually came out of the property, and the body of a dead woman was found inside.

The identities of those involved were not revealed in KOIN's report, but a neighbor was quoted that a pro wrestler lived at the property with his wife. Jim Valley of The Wrestling Observer has revealed that Billy Jack Haynes was the person who was taken into custody following the incident.

Who was former WWE star Billy Jack Haynes?

Billy Jack Haynes wrestled for WWE from 1986 to 1988 during its original golden era. His most notable feuds in the company were with then-Intercontinental Champion 'Macho Man' Randy Savage and Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan.

Haynes departed the Stamford-based promotion under controversial circumstances and has told several different versions of the event. It's generally believed the Oregon native was fired after refusing to lose at a live event in his hometown of Portland.

The former superstar would go on to work briefly in NJPW before landing in WCW in 1991, where he donned a mask and went under the moniker Black Blood. Haynes carried a large prop ax to the ring as part of his executioner gimmick and would end his matches by pulling a black hood over the head of his opponent before hitting them with a flying neck chop.

He only spent a few months in World Championship Wrestling before leaving, reportedly over a pay dispute, and returning to the independent scene. Haynes retired from in-ring competition in 1996.

WWE has had its fair share of controversies so far in 2024. Only time will tell what the future holds for the former superstar following the tragic incident.

