Former WWE Superstar being considered for a role in Spider-Man spinoff starring Bad Bunny

Former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, could be cast in a role for the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff film El Muerto starring Bad Bunny.

Mone is one of the few wrestling stars who are transitioning to Hollywood. She has appeared in five episodes of The Mandalorian as Koska Reeves, who is part of the Nite Owls. Her portrayal of Reeves has received a lot of praise from people within the entertainment industry.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Mone is being considered for a role in El Muerto despite Sony removing the film from its 2024 release schedule. Bad Bunny is set to star as the titular character, a luchador with superpowers.

In addition to the former WWE Superstar, the studio is also looking at Marvin Jones III to play the role of Tombstone. One of the reasons why Sony removed the film from next year's schedule is due to Bad Bunny's touring schedule. There's no word if the movie will be canned, but it's surely delayed at the moment.

Mercedes Mone is currently recovering from an ankle injury suffered at NJPW Resurgence against Willow Nightingale. The match was the final to determine the inaugural Strong Women's Champion, with Mone originally set to win it before the injury happened.

Bad Bunny excited to play El Muerto

Bad Bunny was already preparing for his role as El Muerto way before he was cast to play it last year. The Puerto Rican artist started training to become a professional wrestler in 2021 in preparation for his debut at WrestleMania 37.

In an interview with GQ Magazine last year, the former WWE 24/7 Champion discussed the pressure of playing the first-ever Latino main character in a Marvel movie.

"I grew up watching wrestling," Bunny said. "This role is perfect, and I know El Muerto is going to be epic. I'm a Marvel fan and the fact that I'm now part of this family still feels like a dream."

Bunny's last WWE match was at Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He defeated Damian Priest in a Street Fight, with some help from the Latino World Order and a couple of Puerto Rican wrestling legends in Carlito and Savio Vega.

