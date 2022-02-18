Former WWE Superstar Marty Jannetty suffering health issues 

Former WWE Tag Team Star Marty Jannetty has been experiencing some health concerns as of late, new reports suggest.

Marty Jannetty and Shawn Michaels were part of the iconic tag team, The Rockers, back in the late 1980s, when the company was known as WWF. The two will be remembered for wrestling in excellent tag team matches but never capturing the tag gold.

When the team split, Michaels kicked Jannetty through a window on one of Brutus Beefcake's "The Barber Shop" segments. The latter phased out of the company following this, partly due to his personal issues, which held him back in his sporadic appearances for the company in the preceding years.

Now, though, it appears the health of the former star has taken a drastic turn for the worse. Concerns about Marty began to grow when his social media prescience dropped at the tail end of 2021. New reports seem to confirm the worries.

Janetty's close friend Mike Watford revealed the star had "issues on his back, shoulders, and swelling feet." While he seemed to be doing fine, Janetty needed to see a doctor.

“Marty is back in Columbus, Ga. has some health issues. keep him in your prayers. will let you know later,” Watford said.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Marty Jannetty is not doing so well, according to a close friend. He hasn't been active on Facebook since early December. He posted this in November. He talks about seeing HBK last year and being off alcohol/drugs for 2 days. Marty Jannetty is not doing so well, according to a close friend. He hasn't been active on Facebook since early December. He posted this in November. He talks about seeing HBK last year and being off alcohol/drugs for 2 days. https://t.co/GOylk1EvNQ

Just what Jannetty's health issues might be are as-yet unconfirmed, but they are rumored to be serious.

Marty Jannetty had three in-ring runs in WWE

Aside from his initial run with Shawn Michaels, Jannetty had two other runs with Vince McMahon's company.

His second stint with the company saw him pushed as their Intercontinental Champion, and his third had a brief partnership between him and Scott Hall, followed by his run as The New Rockers with Al Snow, which was widely panned.

After that, Jannetty wrestled on the independent circuit and made sporadic appearances for WWE.

We hope Marty gets well soon. Share your thoughts and prayers in the comment section down below.

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Angana Roy