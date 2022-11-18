Former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty allegedly quits Twitter following intergender wrestling post

Former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty has left Twitter following a post about intergender wrestling.

Scotty is best known in the McMahon-run empire for his work alongside Rikishi and Brian Christopher. Currently working a sporadic schedule on the independent scene, the former superstar decided to take to his Twitter account to share his thoughts on intergender wrestling. Scotty noted that he wasn't a fan of the style, and urged promoters to stop trying to book it.

Now, it seems that the former WWE Tag Team Champion has decided to step away from the social media platform. Several wrestling news sites reported that the real-life Scott Garland had decided to delete his Twitter account.

The initial comments tweeted by Garland are noted below. In the post, Scott explained that 'hurting women' was not appealing to him.

"I DO NOT 'fight' women. I'm 49 & have a 20 year old daughter. 'Hurting' women isn't appealing to me. I understand that there are men that do it these days. It's just not my thing. If that makes me old or out of touch, I'll take it. Please stop trying to book it," he said.

When was Scotty 2 Hotty's final WWE appearance?

Scotty 2 Hotty last appeared on WWE TV at an NXT premium live event back in February 2014.

At the event, Scotty teamed up with his former partner Brian Cristopher to challenge for the NXT Tag Team Championships. However, Konnor and Viktor of The Ascension were able to defeat the Attitude Era stars and retain the titles.

The team had also appeared on an episode of Monday Night RAW the previous month alongside Rikishi. They defeated the 3 Man Band trio of Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater.

