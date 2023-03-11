Former WWE  Superstar set to induct Rey Mysterio into Hall of Fame - Reports

Rey Mysterio was named as the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 last night on SmackDown, and it appears that the man who will be inducting him into this year's class has now also been reportedly revealed.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Konnan will be the man inducting Mysterio on March 31. The former WWE Superstar is close friends with Mysterio and is the godfather of his son Dominik Mysterio.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Konnan will be inducting Rey into the Hall of Fame. Rey asked for him and the company approved it. As noted last night, to me it was the only choice. Konnan will be inducting Rey into the Hall of Fame. Rey asked for him and the company approved it. As noted last night, to me it was the only choice.

Konnan had a brief spell in WWE in the early 1990s, which came to an end after just a few days, when it was revealed that the star was no-showing events and instead focused on his rising fame in Mexico.

Konnan was still contracted to WWE while working in Mexico, and this ended with his character "Max Moon" being handed to another star (Paul Diamond) ahead of the debut of Monday Night Raw in 1993.

Some big names could join Rey Mysterio in this year's WWE Hall of Fame Class

Rey Mysterio is the first name out of the hat, but it appears that several other big names could also be added to the class ahead of the ceremony on March 31.

Rumors from Xero News suggest that the likes of Michelle McCool, Batista, IRS, Demolition, and Lilian Garcia are also being discussed for this year's class. Batista was initially inducted as the headliner back in 2020 but was unable to attend the 2021 induction ceremony, so it was decided that it would be scheduled for a later date.

WWE fans have been pushing for several names to be added to this year's class, including Victoria and Mickie James.

