Former WWE Superstar set to make major waves following release - Reports

WWE releases are an unfortunate part of the business. While free agency could be detrimental to some careers, often fans see pro wrestlers find significant success outside of the sports entertainment powerhouse. Recent backstage talk indicates that one veteran multi-champion is expected to do big things in the next stage of his career.

Several superstars were released from their contracts coming out of WrestleMania XL week - Jinder Mahal, Cameron Grimes, Xia Li, Gable Steveson, Von Wagner, and Drew Gulak, among others, including 5 talents who never got to wrestle. Mahal was one of the more surprising cuts, and the only former WWE Champion to be released this year so far.

The Modern Day Maharaja will be free to sign with any wrestling promotion after Thursday, July 18 when his non-compete clause reportedly expires. The 37-year-old grappler is expected to book a heavy schedule on the indie wrestling scene, if he wants one, according to Fightful Select. GCW, AIW, and Black Label Pro have recently expressed interest in working with Mahal, but there's now more to the story amid reunion rumors.

Sources claim numerous top indie companies plan on reaching out to the 20-year veteran to try and book him when the non-compete expires. There are also promotions overseas and in Canada that have aparently shown interest in booking Mahal.

Two big reunions are also rumored for the indies. The Indus Sher trio was released at the same time, which opens for door for Jinder, Veer, and Sanga to continue their dominance outside of World Wrestling Entertainment. Mahal reuniting with The Bollywood Boyz, fka The Singh Brothers, is also possible. The latest report on Mahal points to the fact his former managers are featured prominently on the indies, and this will only help the matter.

Mahal reportedly has heavy interest from Game Changer Wrestling as it was reported that the promotion is "foaming at the mouth" to bring him in. The Bollywood Boyz are also with GCW.

Jinder Mahal's last WWE RAW match

Jinder Mahal spent 4 years and 4 months with WWE during his first run with the company, and then just under 7 years and 9 months in his second run.

The one-time former WWE Champion was released on April 19, 2024 due to budget cuts. After a 4 month hiatus to close last year, The Modern Day Maharaja made a surprise return for a big segment with The Rock at WWE RAW Day 1 on New Year's Day. He then came up short against then-World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins two weeks later on the red brand.

The loss to The Visionary was Jinder's last match on WWE's flagship TV show. He proceeded to pick up 1 win and 2 losses against Ricochet at live events, and then worked his last singles matches at Main Event tapings - wins over Apollo Crews and Akira Tozawa.

The former 3MB member laced up his boots the final time in World Wrestling Entertainment on April 5 for the 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which was won by Bronson Reed. Jinder was the 6th elimination in the 24-man match, and was eliminated by Luke Gallows.

