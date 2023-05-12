Former WWE Superstar wants to return and challenge Roman Reigns after a 15-year absence - Reports

Roman Reigns has become the target for quite a few people over the course of the last three years as champion. Now, former WWE star Marty Garner wants to return to fight him.

Despite all the attention on him, Reigns has maintained his dominance in WWE, every day nearing the 1000-day mark as Universal Champion. With the help of The Bloodline, the star has appeared indomitable over the past few years, and despite several stars coming close, no one has been able to take the titles from him yet.

With Reigns holding on to the championship for as long as he has, WWE even introduced the new World Heavyweight Championship for RAW.

Talking to Fightful, according to the notes from the interview, Marty Garner wants to return and challenge Roman Reigns. The former WWE Superstar, who last wrestled in WWE back in 2008, spoke about returning to the company.

He talked about how he worked as The Rock's assistant for several years outside WWE, and the legend welcomed him into the family.

He felt that as a part of The Rock's "family," he had the right to show up and challenge Roman Reigns in WWE as well.

While it would be interesting to see Garner return at this time, it appears unlikely that the star would get a shot at Reigns. If he does return and WWE uses that connection with The Rock to build a feud though, fans would have to see how it plays out.

