Former WWE Tag Team Authors of Pain have retired and are now working regular jobs - Reports 

Akam and Rezar of The Authors of Pain were released from their WWE contracts in September last year. The WWE exit of the former NXT Tag Team Champions surprised several fans and pundits as the duo were prominently featured on TV whenever they were fit and ready to go.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Akam and Rezar (AOP). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. https://t.co/26hOhQL2vS — WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2020

The AOP has since vanished from the wrestling circuit, and many people have questions regarding Akam and Rezar. As always, Sean Ross Sapp provided a timely update in a new Fightful Select report.

The latest update regarding The Authors of Pain is bad news for those of you who are ardent AOP fans.

Akam and Rezar have reportedly retired from active in-ring competition, and the report added that the former WWE stars are now working regular jobs.

A wrestling promoter reportedly wanted to book Authors of Pain, and the promoter's personnel were told that The Authors of Pain had retired.

Fightful was unsure whether they were representatives of the AOP or the wrestlers themselves. It should be noted that there is still some lack of clarity on the in-ring statuses of Akam and Rezar, and more information should emerge soon.

In an update to this story, one promoter was told that AOP have both "retired" when they reached out. More on https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa now https://t.co/kaJgQrSNac — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 9, 2021

Reasons why AEW and NJPW did not sign The Authors of Pain

It was noted that wrestlers from a few companies notably lodged inquiries about possibly bringing in the Authors of Pain. Feelers were reportedly sent to a handful of top wrestling promotions, including NJPW and AEW.

All Elite Wrestling management were unsure if Akam and Rezar would make a good fit for the company, but the door was left open to doing potential business down the line.

New Japan Pro Wrestling was not onboarding new talent at the time, and the report stated that the budget to pull off the signing was nowhere near the required limit.

Authors of Pain wrestled their last match on the RAW episode of March 9th, 2020. Akam and Rezar teamed up with Murphy and Seth Rollins in a winning effort against the babyface alliance of The Viking Raiders and Street Profits.

The AOP members are still really young, as Akam recently turned 28 years old while Rezar is 26. This is still a developing story, and we'll keep you updated as and when more details are available.

