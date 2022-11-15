Former WWE Universal Champion was reportedly set to face Roman Reigns prior to unfortunate injury

Recent reports have suggested that top WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was booked to do battle with Roman Reigns and his Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames on November 26th.

Currently, WWE is gearing up to host its first-ever main roster WarGames match with Roman's Bloodline faction set to make up one of the teams while Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes are set to make up the other with the addition of a fifth member. Many were hoping that Kevin Owens would be the fifth man on their team, given his history with Roman and The Bloodline's Honorary Uce and once best friend Sami Zayn.

However, this past weekend, Owens suffered a knee injury, putting him on the shelf. In a recent report on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that WWE had big plans for him before he got hurt.

"I believe he was going to be in the WarGames match. He was supposed to be a surprise, so it adds up he’d be in the WarGames match. He’d be the last guy against The Bloodline in that match, because of him and Sami Zayn. If that were the case, this could cost him that. I think they may have to reshuffle that one and come up with a new guy on Friday." H/T Ringside News

It has been confirmed that the injury is an MCL sprain (Wrestling Observer).



2022 has been a huge year for Owens, most notably when he welcomed Stone Cold Steve Austin back into the ring at WrestleMania in April, with the two stars main eventing night one. We at Sportskeeda wish Kevin Owens a speedy and healthy recovery.

Former WWE Superstar thinks SmackDown performer should end Roman Reigns' title run

For more than 800 days, The Head of The Table has ruled over WWE as the Universal Champion and since WrestleMania 38 has been the Undisputed Champion.

With many stars unsuccessful in their attempts to beat Roman Reigns, former WWE star EC3 recently stated on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, that Sami Zayn could be the one to end Roman's title reign.

"So, why can't it go to the top? If people are reacting to it, what kind of moment can be sustained if it goes all the way through, and he's the one who unseats Roman Reigns? The craziest long reign in WWE history. To have that happen because it's naturally built, there's no intention for this to be a thing as much as 'Yeah, we'll throw them in, whatever." H/T Sportskeeda

Roman Reigns' most recent title defense came on November 5th when he faced off against YouTuber turned Pro Wrestler Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in what was a highly entertaining match.

Which WWE Superstar should be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

