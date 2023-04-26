Former WWE Universal Champion sidelined with injury - Reports

Injuries in WWE can often happen out of nowhere. One of the most serious injuries a professional wrestler can suffer in 2023 is a concussion. Unfortunately, a SmackDown Superstar reportedly suffered one recently.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, former Universal Champion Braun Strowman recently suffered a concussion, and there is no word yet on how long he's expected to be out.

The Monster Among Men last competed in a tag team match Friday night on SmackDown, and that matchup didn't exactly go according to plan.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Braun Strowman has suffered a concussion (PWInsider). Braun Strowman has suffered a concussion (PWInsider). https://t.co/9E4hrdzbn8

Braun Strowman was part of an unfortunate botch on WWE SmackDown

Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated The Viking Raiders on WWE SmackDown, but the match wasn't without incident.

In the middle of the bout, there was a planned spot where Braun Strowman was supposed to launch Ricochet into a member of The Viking Raiders, but the throw came up very short, and Ricochet landed at the feet of his opponents instead.

This prompted Strowman to throw an underhanded chop uppercut before leaving the ring and immediately laying down on the ring apron.

This is very uncharacteristic for Strowman, who is normally very accurate with his power-based offense. His decision to lie on the apron following the ordeal was also very confusing.

Perhaps Strowman was already suffering from the effects of a concussion at this point – this would explain the throw not going according to plan and him lying down on the apron afterward.

Strowman's injury comes at a very unfortunate time, right before the 2023 WWE Draft, as he and Ricochet were building some serious momentum as a tag team.

On behalf of everyone here at Sportskeeda, we wish Braun Strowman a quick and speedy recovery.

BeyondThe3Count @BeyondThe3Count ☠️ #SmackDown Braun Strowman just tossed Ricochet for no reason☠️ Braun Strowman just tossed Ricochet for no reason💀☠️💯 #SmackDown https://t.co/f2dcbTDTzI

What do you make of this report? Are you disappointed to hear that Braun Strowman will likely be on the shelf for the foreseeable future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

