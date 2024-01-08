Former WWE Women's Champion expected to return at the Royal Rumble - Reports

The Royal Rumble is the perfect place for an absent WWE superstar to make a surprise return. According to the latest reports, a former Women's Champion is expected to return at the January 27 event in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Liv Morgan has not been on WWE television since July, when she was attacked by Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Morgan had a legitimate shoulder injury and had to be written out of television to recover.

There were reporters back in November that Morgan was set to get re-evaluated in Birmingham, Alabama, and see if she's healthy enough to return. She was then arrested in Florida on December 14 for possession of marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids.

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, Liv Morgan is one of the names being discussed as a possible surprise in the 2024 Royal Rumble. Morgan has no heat with WWE management despite her arrest, and there's been talk about her return happening soon.

The report also indicated that Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, more famously known as X-Pac, and Naomi could make surprise appearances at the Royal Rumble. The event is slowly shaping up, with four matches already announced:

The Men's Royal Rumble featuring Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, and 26 other participants.

The Women's Royal Rumble featuring Bayley, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, and 26 other participants.

Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight in a Fatal 4-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens for the United States Championship.

Liv Morgan is not in trouble with WWE despite arrest

According to Fightful Select, there was no heat on Liv Morgan despite her arrest. Morgan was set to already be absent on television, and no creative plans have been affected by the situation. The serious possession of drugs charge of possibly synthetic cannabinoids was dropped late last week.

Komo News reported that the State of Florida cannot prove that the cannabinoid was synthetic or natural. Morgan is only facing a marijuana possession charge and is expected to appear at a status conference on February 20.

If convicted, Morgan will face one year in prison or probation and a $1,000 fine. Her driver's license could also be suspended for six months, and she'll be subjected to random drug testing.

