Potential Spoiler: Former WWE Women's Champion reportedly set to return to close Monday Night RAW

The upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW could have an excitingly long-awaited WWE return in store for fans.

We've seen a lot of surprising returns take place in WWE ever since Triple H took over the creative in the company. Previously released superstars such as Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, etc, have all made their way back to the company.

So, it wouldn't be too surprising if Sasha Banks were to make an entrance for the show tonight amidst rumors of her returning soon to the company.

Xero News reported over on social media that The Boss might be making a surprise return tonight to end the show. However, that return will only happen with the condition that there's still enough time left to make it happen.

We haven't seen Banks in WWE since her infamous walkout in May alongside her tag team partner Naomi from a scheduled main event on RAW. The two stars have since remained relatively silent over the situation after getting suspended indefinitely from the company.

For a while, it seemed quite difficult for the two stars to ever return to the leading sports entertainment promotion again. But now it does look to be more likely with Vince McMahon out of the picture and Stephanie McMahon being appointed as the co-CEO instead.

Perhaps we'll get to see The Boss make a stand against Bayley's newly formed faction if she makes her return on this week's RAW. We'll have to wait and see if the long-awaited return comes to fruition or not.

Sasha Banks has been looking shredded for her rumored WWE return

Sasha Banks has remained one of the hardest working and most successful superstars on the roster, being part of the four horsewomen.

Following her suspension from the company, fans were quite disappointed to see the situation transpire this way but were still hoping she'd make a comeback.

With rumors now suggesting that the seven-time Women's champion may be on her way back, she was recently spotted looking ripped and in shape for in-ring action. It seems that the controversial walkout situation didn't seem to stop Banks from putting all the hard work into the gym.

You can see the photo below:

With Triple H now managing the roster and creative, coupled with the fact that Banks has stated in the past that she has nothing but respect for him, hopefully, the stars align much better for her this time around if she returns.

We'll have to see how her WWE run goes this time around under The King of King's vision for the company.

Are you excited for Sasha Bank's rumored return to WWE? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below.

