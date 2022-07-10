"You gotta start pushing this woman" - Former WWE writers apparently suspected Vince McMahon's relationship with talent during mid-2000s

Dave Meltzer has stated that he spoke to former WWE writers who suspected Vince McMahon of being in relationships with certain talent during the mid-2000s.

Last month, a series of allegations were made against McMahon and John Laurinaitis. WWE's Board of Directors has launched an investigation into the two men who were accused. During which, Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis both stepped back from their positions in the company.

Stephanie McMahon and Bruce Pritchard became the interim CEO and Head of Talent relations respectively. On a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Dave Meltzer claimed that he spoke to former WWE writers who indicated that McMahon had relationships with talent during the mid-2000s:

"I talked to some writers from that era, one in particular, for a long time today,'' said Meltzer. ''And they would say that sometimes [Vince] came in and it was like 'you gotta start pushing this woman. And it's not told to them that Vince is sleeping with them or anything but when you get this directive that you have to push this woman who clearly wasn't ready in the ring, wasn't ready talking wise, wasn't over and you start asking questions. Most of those questions would later lead to those same answers. This has not been anything new." [H/T - Wrestling News]

Former WWE writer told Dave Meltzer why Divas Search contestants left the company

The Divas Search was a popular segment back in the early to mid-2000s. The objective of the competition was to win and become the next WWE Diva. Several notable names came out of this segment and worked with the company for years.

However, most of these women either left the company early on or became underutilized stars on the roster. In the same episode, Meltzer also spoke to a former WWE writer who explained why Divas Search contestants left the company sooner rather than later:

"I know one writer who told me one name...it is that Diva Search era people that a lot of them came and went very quickly. They were brought to the main roster because they looked good in bikinis and then they were gone. It's a really ugly situation when you think about it." [H/T - Wrestling News]

As controversy continues to surround Vince McMahon, there is a feeling of uncertainty surrounding what the future holds for his company. Sportskeeda will keep you updated on any developments to this story.

