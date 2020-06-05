Velveteen Dream and Io Shirai reportedly in line to get called up from NXT

Multiple NXT Stars can soon move to Raw or Smackdown,

Dominik Dijakovic and Chelsea Green are the most probable names.

RAW, NXT and SmackDown.

Chelsea Green and Dominik Dijakovic are reportedly not the only NXT Superstars currently being considered for a call-up. According to an exclusive report from WrestlingInc, Velveteen Dream, who once infamously wore pants with the slogan "Call me up Vince" imprinted on the back, may finally get the much-awaited call-up.

WWE may just be waiting for the audience to return, so that Dream's arrival on either RAW or SmackDown doesn't play out in front of an empty arena filled with NXT and Performance Center personnel.

Io Shirai has also been earmarked for a potential call-up. Shirai has risen to become a top name in NXT, debuting as a respected face before turning heel. Shirai is widely considered to be one of the best female wrestlers on the planet today, and WWE might be thinking of using her on Raw or Smackdown as soon as possible. Her entry into any brand would ideally strengthen the women's division of that particular show.

More NXT Stars close to a call-up

After Matt Riddle's recent call-up to Smackdown Live, it was reported that NXT Star Dominik Dijakovic is also expected to appear on the RAW brand very soon. NXT star Chelsea Green, who recently severed all ties with her manager Robert Stone, is also reportedly a probable call-up.

While Green's call-up is not official yet, the split from Robert Stone felt rushed as the two Superstars were starting to even things out in NXT. WWE probably wants Stone to stay in NXT and manage other talents, and the split allows Green to be called up without him in the picture.

The decision to pair Chelsea Green with Charlotte Flair together on this week's NXT and booking Green to be on the winning side was possibly part of the plan to put her over ahead of the move, which is expected to bolster the women's division of either Raw or Smackdown.

In addition to the names mentioned above, the WWE Universe should expect many more NXT Superstars to be brought to the Red and Blue brands, respectively, in the upcoming few months.